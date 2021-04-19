Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Maui Land & Pineapple makes up about 4.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 567,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLP opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.79. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 135.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

