McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.81. 13,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,447. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

