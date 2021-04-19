Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000.

DIV stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

