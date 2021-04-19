Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,337,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.76 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.