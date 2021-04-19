Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.18 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

