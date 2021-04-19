McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.