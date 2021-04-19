McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,511 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.69. 645,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.43. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

