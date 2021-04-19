Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.12. 53,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

