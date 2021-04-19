Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after buying an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $21,732,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.