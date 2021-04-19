Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 185,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,265. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

