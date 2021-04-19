Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $126.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

