Melissa D. Smith Sells 43,568 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $226.34. The company had a trading volume of 210,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.01. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

