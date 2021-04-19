Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

