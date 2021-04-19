MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKKGY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $35.76 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

