MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 56.1% in March

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

