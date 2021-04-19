MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.1% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

