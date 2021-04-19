Metronome (MET) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00005663 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $36.33 million and $146,329.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00064208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00282482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.48 or 0.00676323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,051.25 or 0.99690742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.38 or 0.00878963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

