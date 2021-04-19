MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. 36,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,475. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.