Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,694 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU opened at $90.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

