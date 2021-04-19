Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 326 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

