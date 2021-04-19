Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,626,000 after purchasing an additional 168,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after buying an additional 316,473 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,052,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 154,009 shares in the last quarter.

EWT traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $62.93. 271,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

