Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of EIS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $67.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

