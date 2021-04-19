Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 7,415 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

EWQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.10. 21,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.07.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

