Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $26.10 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 373,687 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 287.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $958,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.