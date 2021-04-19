Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.62 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,942 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of NiSource by 9.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 74.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 146,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.70. 59,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

