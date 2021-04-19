Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 539,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,706,895. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

