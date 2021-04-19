Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mitsui Fudosan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

