MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) CFO Seth H. Bagshaw Sells 9,000 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MKSI opened at $186.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.