Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 252,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 245,819 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.