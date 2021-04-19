Monument Capital Management Buys 2,240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

