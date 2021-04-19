More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Reaches $196,915.84

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $196,915.84 and $956.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.65 or 0.00648131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.06661545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041140 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

