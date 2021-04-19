Morgan Stanley Cuts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $321.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

Shares of ARGX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.62. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,727. argenx has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.78 and a 200-day moving average of $293.60.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of argenx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in argenx by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in argenx by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

