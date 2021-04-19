Morgan Stanley Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 275.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Urban Outfitters worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,497.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -466.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

