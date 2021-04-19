Morgan Stanley Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 242.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

