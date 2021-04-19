Morgan Stanley Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $372.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $356.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.38. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

