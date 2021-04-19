Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

