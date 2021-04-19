Morgan Stanley Purchases 186,156 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Cabot worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

