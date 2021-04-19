Morgan Stanley Raises Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target to $45.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPTX. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $32.11. 979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

