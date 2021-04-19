Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP stock opened at $131.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $132.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

