Morgan Stanley Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

URBN opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

