Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 99,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.