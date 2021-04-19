Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 626,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

