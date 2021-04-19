Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average of $273.88. The company has a market cap of $866.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

