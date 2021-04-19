MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 535,600 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 924,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MOSY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.55. 14,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. MoSys has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

