Motco Acquires 25,429 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Motco’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

HD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The stock has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

