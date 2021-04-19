Motco Acquires 2,961 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.54.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.64. 138,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

