Motco Buys 530 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,935 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.95. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

