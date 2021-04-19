Motco Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Motco grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.54. 32,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

