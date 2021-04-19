Motco Has $7.95 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Motco trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.60. 75,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

