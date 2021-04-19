Motco Sells 250 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Motco decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in IQVIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IQVIA by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $216.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,420. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $217.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

